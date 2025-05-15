Shafali returns to T20 side for England tour, fit-again Yastika also comes back

New Delhi: Attacking opener Shafali Verma on Thursday returned to India colours after a gap of seven months as she was included in the national T20I squad for the five-match away series against England, starting from June 28 in Trent Bridge.

Shafali was out of the Indian team from October 2024 on account of modest form but she could not find a place in the ODI squad for the three-match series against England, which was also announced on this day.

Perhaps, her fine outing in this season's Women's Premier League (WPL) for Delhi Capitals where she aggregated 304 runs from nine matches at a strike-rate of 152.

In fact, she was the fourth highest run-getter in the WPL behind Nat-Sciver Brunt, Elyse Perry and Hayley Matthews and the highest run-maker among the Indian batters.

Another player to make a comeback was wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia, who was sidelined since last November due to a wrist injury sustained during the Women's Big Bash League.

Unlike Shafali, Yastika is a part of the ODI squad as well. Besides Yastika, the other wicketkeeper in both the squads is Richa Ghosh.

While India named a 15-member T20 team, the ODI squad consists of 16 players and both the teams will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who will be assisted by Smriti Mandhana.

Young opener Pratika Rawal, who created history by becoming the fastest batter in history to score 500 runs in Women's ODIs in the Tri-Series in Sri Lanka recently, has been included in the 50-over side.

Rawal broke the record of England's Charlotte Edwards, who slammed 500 ODI runs in nine innings, while the Indian achieved the feat in eight matches.

The tour of England will start with five T20Is followed by three ODIs at Southampton, London and Chester-le-Street, starting from July 15.

India's T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

India's ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

Schedule of India's (Senior Women) tour of England, 2025: 1st T20I: June 28; Trent Bridge, Nottingham 2nd T20I: July 1; Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol 3rd T20I: July 4; Kennington Oval, London 4th T20I: July 9; Old Trafford, Manchester 5th T20I: July 12; Edgbaston, Birmingham 1st ODI: July 16; The Rose Bowl, Southampton 2nd ODI: July 19; Lord's Cricket Ground, London 3rd ODI: July 22; Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.