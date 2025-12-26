Shafali sizzles as India pocket series against SL with 8-wicket win

Thriruvanthapuram, Dec 26 (PTI) Shafali Verma sparkled with a whirlwind unbeaten fifty to power India to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third Women's T20 International and help the hosts take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series here on Friday.

Opting to bowl, pacer Renuka Singh returned with a four-wicket haul on comeback, helping India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 112 for seven.

Shafali then stole the limelight with her power-hitting, remaining unbeaten on 79 off 42 balls to single-handedly take India to the series win.

Earlier, Renuka accounted for four Lankan batters after skipper Harmanpreet invited the visitors to take the first strike, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma dismissed three batters.

Hasini Perera (25), Imesha Dulani (27) and Kabisha Dilhari (20) put up some resistance against the Indian bowlers.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 112 for 7 in 20 overs. (Imesha Dulani 27, Hasini Perera 25; Renuka Singh 4/21, Deepti Sharma 3/18).

India: 115 for 2 in 13.2 overs (Shafali Verma 79 not out; Kavisha Dilhari 2/18).