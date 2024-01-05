Shafali, Smriti, Titas shine as India beat Australia by 9 wickets in first T20I

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) India defeated Australia by nine wickets in the first women’s T20I to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Friday.

Pacer Titas Sadhu took four wickets as the hosts bowled out the Australians for 141 in 19.2 overs and then chased down the target in 17.4 overs for a facile win.

Phoebe Litchfield was the top-scorer for the visitors with a 49.

For India, openers Shafali Verma (64 not out) and Smriti Mandhana (54 off 52 balls) came up with fine efforts, adding 137 runs in just 15.2 overs.

Brief Scores: Australia: 141 all out in 19.2 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 49, Titas Sadhu 4/17, Shreyanka Patil 2/19).

India: 145 for 1 in 17.4 overs (Shafali Verma 64 not out, Smriti Mandhana 54). PTI UNG PDS PDS