Shafali Verma's fiery 81 guides India to 178/3 against Nepal

Dambulla, Jul 23 (PTI) Dashing opener Shafali Verma smashed 81 off 48 balls to guide India to 178 for three against Nepal in their final Group A match of the women's Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

Besides Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha made 47 off 42 balls as the duo shared 122 runs for the opening stand.

Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 28.

Smriti Mandhala led the side on Tuesday in place of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who was rested.

For Nepal, Sita Rana Magar picked up two wickets.

Brief Scores: India Women: 178 for 3 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 81; Sita Rana Magar 2/25).