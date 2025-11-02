Shafali''s 87 powers India before Khaka strikes twice in final

Navi Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Shafali Verma smashed a sparkling 87 off 78 balls, her first half-century in more than three years, as India reached 172 for three in 30 overs against South Africa in the Women's World Cup final, here on Sunday.

Having leaked 29 runs in her first three powerplay overs, Ayabonga Khaka took two wickets in successive overs -- removing Shafali and then Jemimah Rodrigues (24), India's star in the semifinal win over Australia -- to pull South Africa back in the middle overs.

Drafted in for the semifinal after Pratika Rawal's injury, Shafali brought up her fifth ODI fifty off 49 balls and was dropped on 56. She eventually fell to Ayabonga Khaka after a blistering knock laced with seven fours and two sixes.

With vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, she added 104 for the opening wicket to give India a flying start. The 50-overs match began two hours late due to a wet outfield, but no overs were lost. PTI TAP ATK