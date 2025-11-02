World Cup final: Shafali's two wickets limit South Africa at 150/5 in 30 overs

Navi Mumbai: Skipper Laura Wolvaardt struck an unbeaten half-century as Shafali Verma's twin blows reduced South Africa to 150 for five in 30 overs in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final here on Sunday.

India set South Africa a victory target of 299.

Shafali first caught and bowled Sune Luus (25) and then had Marizanne Kapp caught behind to leave SA at 123-4 in 22.1 overs.

Deepti Sharma then removed Sinalo Jafta (16) as SA lost half their side in 29.3 overs.

Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen were batting on 75 and 1 respectively, with the visitors still needing 149 runs in 20 overs.

Opening the innings, Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits (23) shared 51 runs before a sharp direct hit from Amanjot Kaur caught the latter short of her crease while attempting a quick single.

Earlier, after being asked to bat, Shafali's robust 87 laid the foundation for India's innings, but South Africa rallied to restrict the visitors to 298 for seven.