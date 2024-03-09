Shafeel''s strike earns Services seventh Santosh Trophy title

Itanagar, Mar 9 (PTI) PP Shafeel netted the winner as Services edged out Goa to clinch their seventh Santosh Trophy title at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Shakeel made the winning strike in the 67th minute after both the sides battled hard to find a goal.

There were no final-day nerves from either side as the game started with end-to-end action, with both goalkeepers making some early saves.

As early as in the sixth minute, Vijay J's cutback was met by Samir Murmu's shot, which was easily saved by Antonio Inacio da Silva in the Goan goal.

Advertisment

At the opposite end, Mahammad Faheez tried his luck from 20 yards only for Sayad bin Abdul Kadir to collect comfortably.

It was Goa who finished the first half stronger as Faheez's dipping cross from the right was met with a first-time right-footed shot from Necio Fernandes. But it was hit straight at Kadir.

Services started to pile more pressure on the Goan goal in the second half.

Advertisment

In the 50th minute, Shubham Rana's left-footed strike from a narrow angle landed in the safe palms of Da Silva.

Meanwhile, Shafeel’s moment of magic finally arrived in the 67th minute. Receiving a pass from Rahul Ramakrishnan around 25 yards out, the 26-year-old didn't think twice and struck it first time.

The ball fizzed right into the bottom corner, leaving Silva with no chance and putting Services into a deserved lead.

Goa wouldn't go down without a fight and there were nerves in the Services box in the 87th minute as Mohamed Ali's header was met with a strong save from Kadir.

But Services held on to win the title. PTI UNG DDV