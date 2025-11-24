Shah extends greetings to women's kabaddi team for winning World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended greetings to women's Kabaddi team for lifting World Cup 2025, calling it a "moment of immense pride".

In a message on 'X', the home minister said, "Moment of immense pride as our women's kabaddi team scripts history.

"Congratulations to the entire team for lifting the Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025. Your stupendous victory reiterates why India's sporting talent is second to none. All my best wishes for your future endeavours," he said.

The Indian team won the second title beating Chinese Taipei in the final in Dhaka on Monday.

This was the Indian women kabaddi team's second World Cup, having won the inaugural edition in 2012 in Patna. PTI ABS MNK MNK