Shaheen Afridi rendered doubtful for Sri Lanka match

Rawalpindi, Nov 22 (PTI) Pakistan ODI captain and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is a doubtful starter for the T20 tri-series match against Sri Lanka on Saturday after sustaining a foot injury during training.

An official of the team said Afridi is currently under observation with the medical team after sustaining a minor foot injury.

"His condition is being closely monitored, and any decision regarding his availability will depend on his improvement and subsequent clearance from the medical team," the official said.

A source that it is unlikely the team management will take any risk with the injury as Pakistan are playing only their second match of the tri-series that also involves Zimbabwe. PTI Corr AT AT AT