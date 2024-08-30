Shaik crashes out after bottom-place finish

Paris, Aug 30 (PTI) Arshad Shaik finished at the bottom -- ninth place -- in the qualifying round to crash out of the track cycling's men's pursuit C2 category of the Paris Paralympics here on Friday.

The 31-year-old finished the race with a time of 4:20.949. The top-four made the cut for the final round.

Alexandre Léauté of France took the top spot with a world-record timing of 3:24.298, followed by Ewoud Vromant of Belgium (3:27.640), Matthew Robertson of Great Britain (3:28.373) and Shota Kawamoto of Japan (3:29.875).

Shaik will have another chance in track cycling, in the men's 1000m time trial C1-3 category on Saturday.

He will also compete in the road cycling events -- men's time trial C2 and men's road race C1-3.

C1 to C5 are solo categories practised by athletes competing with prosthesis or limited movement of upper or lower limbs. PTI AYG TAP