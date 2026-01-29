Shaikh stars with hat-trick as Delhi Superheros defeat Srinagar Ke Veer

Surat, Jan 29 (PTI) Firoz Shaikh's stunning hat-trick capped a clinical bowling display as Delhi Superheros defended a modest total to beat Srinagar Ke Veer by 25 runs in the Indian Street Premier League Season 3 here on Thursday.

Asked to bat, Delhi Superheros recovered from an early collapse to post 84 for 9 in their 10 overs, thanks to Nashant Kumar’s unbeaten 32 off 14 balls.

Dilip Binjwa (3/5) and Minad Manjrekar (3/8) had earlier rattled the top order with three wickets apiece.

In reply, Srinagar never found momentum and were restricted to 59 for 9.

Arvind Kumar (21) and Amol Nilugade (18) offered brief resistance, but Dhiraj Bhoir (2/5) and Sahil Longale (2/6) kept the scoring in check.

Shaikh then sealed the contest with a match-defining ninth over, dismissing Harsh Adsul, Dilip Binjwa and Shahrukh Khan off successive deliveries to claim the second hat-trick of the season and finish with figures of 3/2, as Srinagar fell well short.

Brief scores: Delhi Superheros 84/9; 10 overs (Nashant 32 not out; Binjwa 3/5, Manjrekar 3/8) beat Srinagar Ke Veer 59/9; 10 overs (Arvind 21, Nilugade 18; Shaikh 3/2, Bhoir 2/5) by 25 runs. PTI TAP BS BS