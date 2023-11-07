Shakib ruled out of Bangladesh's last World Cup match due to injury, Anamul to replace him

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was on Tuesday ruled out of his side's last World Cup match against Australia owing to a fractured finger.

The star all-rounder sustained the injury on his left index finger while batting during Bangladesh's three-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday.

An X-ray examination after the game confirmed a fracture, ruling him out of the match against Australia, to be played in Pune on Saturday.

"Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers," Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab." Anamul Haque Bijoy has been named as Shakib's replacement in the Bangladesh squad.

Anamul has played 45 ODIs for Bangladesh. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before he can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical committee consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket & ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold (Independent Representative) and Simon Doull (Independent Representative).

Bangladesh are out of the reckoning for the semifinals. They had defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in the inconsequential match on Monday.

Shakib was at the centre of attention as it was after his appeal that veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews was given 'timed out', a first in international cricket.

After snaring two wickets, Shakib returned to score a 65-ball 82 to lead his side to their second victory in the tournament. PTI SSC AH AH