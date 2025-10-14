Shameful to target a 23-year-old: Gambhir hits back at Srikkanth for jibe at Harshit Rana

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday hit back at former captain Kris Srikkanth for alleging that pace bowler Harshit Rana has been picked in the ODI squad for the tour of Australia for being his "yes man".

Srikkanth had alleged on his YouTube Channel that Rana was in the national side only because of Gambhir.

"It's shameful that someone wanting to run his YouTube channel is targeting a 23-yea-old. If you want to target me, do it. I can handle it, but trolling a 23-year-old kid for YouTube views is shameful," said Gambhir in the press conference that followed India's 2-0 Test series triumph over the West Indies here.

"His (Rana's) father is not a selector. He has played cricket on his own merit. Don't target these young boys," he added.

India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the second game here.

Srikkanth had stated that Rana, whose association with Gambhir goes back to their stint with IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, made it to the Indian ODI squad for Australia only because of his equation with Gambhir.

"There is only one member, Harshit Rana...nobody knows why he is there in the team. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes man to Gambhir to be selected (in the side)," Srikkanth had said recently.

Delhi cricketer Rana, who has played two Tests, five ODIs and three T20 Internationals since Gambhir took over last year, recently turned up in an Asia Cup match that India won.

The three-match ODI series against Australia starts from October 19.