New Delhi: Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday made a much-anticipated return to India's Test squad for the upcoming two-match home series against South Africa but the selectors chose to ignore pacer Mohammed Shami yet again, putting a question mark over the senior pacer's career.

Pant expectedly made a comeback to international cricket after recovering from a foot fracture, sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July. He was forced out of the following series against the West Indies.

The 26-year-old impact batter recently captained India A to win over South Africa A in a four-day game in Bengaluru, scoring 90 in the second innings in a chase of 275.

He replaced N Jagadeesan in the 15-man squad and will be deputy to Shubhman Gill.

Is Shami's India career over?

However Shami, who did quite well in three recent Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal, yet again did not find a place in Test squad.

The 35-year-old premier pacer, who once made a lethal combination with Jasprit Bumrah, guided Bengal to successive wins over Uttarakhand and Gujarat with his skill set.

He bowled 93 overs, across three matches, albeit in short spells and accounted for 15-plus scalps.

However, it seems that the selectors are unsure if Shami's body can withstand the vigours of Test cricket that requires long bowling long spells.

In domestic cricket too Shami, at times, takes break after spell.

The outspoken fast bowler's recent statements in media about his fitness and credentials also generated debate and might have impacted his chances negatively.

He had said that it was not his job to give his fitness updates.

Since India are not playing Test cricket for at least six months after the South Africa series, it seems that the Indian team door has been shut on Shami, who has 462 wickets to his name across formats.

He last played a Test match in 2023 and competed in ODIs and T20Is this year.

With Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna, the pace department is more or less settled in Test format.

Also earning a recall to the Test fold was Bengal pacer Akash Deep after recovering from a shoulder injury. He recently made a comeback to competitive cricket by playing in the Ranji Trophy and the Irani Trophy.

He is also part of India A squad that will take on South Africa A in second four-day game, starting Thursday in Bengaluru.

India's pace attack features Bumrah and Siraj, while the spin department will once again rely on veteran Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Washington Sundar.

The first Test will be played in Kolkata from November 14, followed by the second in Guwahati from November 22.

The selectors also announced India A ODI squad for the three-match series against the South Africa A with Tilak Varma as skipper.

The List A matches are scheduled in Rajkot on November 13, 16 and 19.

India's Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akash Deep.

India A's ODI squad: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK). PTI AT SSC SSC