Shami in race for Arjuna Award

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) One of India's ODI World Cup heroes, pacer Mohammed Shami has been recommended for this year's Arjuna Award by the country's cricket board (BCCI), sources said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old had a spectacular run in the ODI World Cup, where India finished second best losing to Australia in the final.

As per ministry sources, a special request was made by the BCCI to the Sports Ministry to include Shami's name as originally he didn't feature in the list of the country's second-highest sporting honour.

Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup, with 24 wickets to his name from merely seven outings.

After sitting out of the first four games, Shami shone bright when given the opportunity, claiming 24 wickets at an average of just 5.26.

Shami is likely to feature in India's upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

The first Test will be a boxing day match starting December 26 in Centurion, followed by the second game in Cape Town beginning January 3.

The ministry has constituted a 12-member committee to decide for this year's sports awards including Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna award among others.

Retired Supreme Court Justice AM Khanwilkar will head the committee.

Apart from him, there are six former international athletes in this committee. Hockey player Dhanraj Pillay, former paddler Kamlesh Mehta, ex-boxer Akhil Kumar, women shooter and current national coach Shuma Shirur, former cricketer Anjum Chopra, badminton player Tripti Murgunde and powerlifter Farman Pasha are also part of the panel. PTI SSC SSC ATK ATK