Shami set to be traded to Lucknow Super Giants

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to trade out-of-favour India pacer Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

SRH had acquired the services of the 35-year-old pacer for Rs 10 crore at the auction last year.

"Both franchise have agreed to the trade," a source in the know of things told PTI Shami endured an underwhelming season last year with SRH. In nine outings he managed just six wickets at an average of 56.16 with an economy rate of 11.23.

Once India's pace spearhead, Shami has also been unable to make the national team due to fitness concerns. He last played for the 'Men in Blue' in the final of the Champions Trophy in March this year.

The deadline to submit the list of players the franchises want to release from their squad is November 15.