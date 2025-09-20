Shanaka fifty takes Sri Lanka to 168/7 against Bangladesh

Dubai, Sep 20 (PTI) Bangladesh bowlers were largely consistent with their line and length, but Dasun Shanka's powerful fifty carried Sri Lanka to a competitive 168 for seven in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat first, Sri Lanka made a swift start to the innings as openers Pathum Nissanka (22, 15 balls) and Kusal Mendis (34, 25b) added 44 runs in 5 overs.

Nissanka biffed pacer Shoriful Islam for three fours in a row, while Mendis smashed left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for a six as Lanka found early momentum.

But the dismissal of Nissanka, an uppish flick off pacer Taskin Ahmed found Saif Hassan in the deep, changed the course of the match, till Shanka (64 off 37 balls) revived them.

Mendis departed soon, skying left-arm spinner Mahedi Hasan to Saif Hassan near backward square leg as Lanka slipped to 58 for two.

Kamil Mishara and Kusal Perera never really got going as the boundaries dried up in the middle overs, post the Power Play segment in which the Lankans made a satisfactory 53 for one.

During that phase, Lanka could not find the boundary ropes for nearly five overs, but they might have considered the dismissals of both Mishara and Perera as a blessing.

Spinner Mahedi and pacer Mustafizur Rahman (3/20), the most successful Bangladesh bowler, kept the SL batters in manacles with pace-off deliveries and cutters.

Mishara went for a reverse lap against Mahedy to get castled and Perera edged Rahman to stumper Liton Das as SL found themselves at 97 for 4 in 13.4 overs.

But former skipper Shanka and his successor Charith Asalanka (21) shared a 57-run alliance for the fifth wicket stand to bail out Sri Lanka.

Shanaka used his brute power to send the ball high and far and the way he fetched his fifty was stunning.

The right-hander, who was spilled on 38 off Rahman, muscled pacer Shoriful Islam for two consecutive sixes to reach the mark in 30 balls.

But left-arm spinner Nasum was the one who really felt the power of Shanaka as the Lankan hammered him for 4, 6, 6, the last one a thundering sweep, to push his side forward.

However, the run out of Asalanka ended that alliance and brought Bangladesh back into the match before Shanaka squeezed a four and six off Taskin in the last over. PTI UNG AT AT