Shanaka’s half-century takes Sri Lanka to 168/7 against Bangladesh in Asia Cup

Dubai, Sep 20 (PTI) Dasun Shanaka’s 64 not out pushed Sri Lanka to 168/7 against Bangladesh in their Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Saturday.

Openers Pathum Nissanka (22) and Kusal Mendis (34) put on 44 runs in five overs to give Sri Lanka an ideal start but their innings went through a stutter when the likes of Kamil Mishara (5) and Kusal Perera (16) faltered.

Shanaka joined forces with Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka as they added 57 runs for the fifth wicket to revive their innings.

Shanaka struck six sixes and three fours to make 64 not out off only 37 balls. Asalanka played the second fiddle with 21.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur took 3/20 off his four overs while Mahedi Hasan returned 4-0-25-2.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 168/7 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 34, Dasun Shanaka 64 not out; Mustafizur Rahman 3/20, Mahedi Hasan 2/25) vs Bangladesh. PTI DDV UNG