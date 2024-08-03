Shandilya fires top 63 break in Western India Billiards and Snooker C’Ship contest

Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) Maharashtra’s Aditya Shandilya fired a top break of 63 points during his 4-0 win against Rohit Chauhan in a second-round match of the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships here on Saturday.

The Mumbai-based Shandilya potted a long red and went on to roll in that big effort, setting the tone for his comfortable 75-0, 70-28, 67-24, and 81-31 frame win.

In a first-round match, Pune cueist Sonu Matang held his nerves to overcome Anuj Agarwal of Mumbai 4-3. After the scores were tied at 3-all, Matang played steadily and went for his shots.

He made a 29-point break at the start of the frame to stay in front. Thereafter, Agarwal gave away points to his rival who win by 53-69, 62-32, 58-67, 63-38, 59-17, 15-34 and 76-27 margin.

In second round, Ravi Jaising also registered a comfortable win against Nauzad Munshi racing to a 4-0 (56-20, 60-31, 69-8, and 49-25) win.

Results: Senior qualifier - Round 1: Pratik Thakkar bt Gaurav Laddha 4-0 (53-40, 45-32, 57-26, 58-47); Yash Babani bt Rahul Pachupate 4-0 (56-11, 69-17, 48-24, 62-24); Sonu Matang (Pune) bt Anuj Agarwal (MAH) 4-3 (53-69, 62-32, 58-67, 63-38, 59-17, 15-34, 76-27).

Round 2: Aditya Shandilya bt Rohit Chauhan 4-0 (75(63)-0, 70-28, 67-24, 81-31); Ravi Jaising bt Nauzad Munshi 4-0 (56-20, 60-31, 69-8, 49-25); Shakir Qureshi bt Rohan Pai 4-1 (63-8, 64-20, 33-58, 58-22, 56-31). PTI DDV PDS