Shane Watson ends coaching contract with PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators

Lahore, Jan 16 (PTI) Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has ended his coaching contract with Pakistan Super League franchise, Quetta Gladiators, after completing just one year of his two-year term.

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar confirmed that Watson would not be with his franchise for the 10th edition of the league and both had mutually parted ways.

"We wish him the best in his future endeavours," Omar said.

Watson is not the first foreign coach to end a contract prematurely with the Pakistan board or PSL franchises.

An insider aware of the matter said that Watson was not happy with the way his suggestions were ignored in the player's draft while the franchise had problems with the Australian's attitude during the last PSL.

In recent months, foreign coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillispie had also resigned from their positions in Pakistan team without completing their terms. PTI Cor AH AH