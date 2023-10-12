Shanghai, Budapest to host Olympic Qualifier Series; IOC EB to discuss proposals for LA Games on Day 2

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board on Thursday announced Shanghai and Budapest as the hosts for the Olympic Qualifier Series, while the proposal for five new sports including cricket for Los Angeles 2028 is expected to be discussed on the second day of the meeting here.

Along with cricket (T20), baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash are the new sports proposed to be reviewed and voted for during the IOC's 141st Session being held here from October 15-17.

The IOC's session, being held in India after a gap of almost 40 years since it was organised in New Delhi in 1983, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The IOC EB is meeting over two days, October 12 and 13 here.

"Shanghai and Budapest have been selected as hosts for the Olympic Qualifier Series, a new series of festival-style events combining sport with urban culture," the IOC EB said on Thursday.

"The two-part series, taking place in the period leading up to the Olympic Games Paris 2024, will be an important step in determining which athletes qualify in BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing for Paris 2024," the IOC EB added.

The IOC EB also accepted three applications for change in nationality. In fencing, Maxine Esteban was approved from the Philippines to Ivory Coast.

In judo, Saeid Mollaei was accepted from Mongolia to Azerbaijan and in biathlon, Campbell Wright was approved from New Zealand to USA.

Asked if the IOC EB had the chance to discuss the proposed sports on the first day of their meeting here -- some of them being team sports -- and keeping in mind the promise to have the count of athletes to 10,500, IOC sports director Kit McConnell said, "We will discuss that in the executive board (meeting) tomorrow (Friday)." "We will come back and address those points tomorrow. It is only fair that the Executive Board has had a chance to discuss that before we answer the questions directly," he added. PTI DDV SSC SSC