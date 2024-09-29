Shankar Das ends seven-year victory drought with stunning final round at Telangana Golconda Masters

Hyderabad, Sep 29 (PTI) Kolkata-based golfer Shankar Das delivered a remarkable final round of 64 to secure a three-shot win at the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters, ending a seven-year victory drought here on Sunday.

Das, lying overnight tied third and two off the lead, pulled a rabbit out of the hat with a fiery last round that helped him outplay the rest of the field and bag his eighth professional title.

Das (70-64-64-64), the 2014 PGTI Order of Merit champion, who went 53 holes without a bogey during the week, totalled 18-under 262 for the tournament. He bagged a prize money cheque worth Rs 15 lakh to rise from 42nd place to 14th position in the 2024 TATA Steel PGTI Ranking.

Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema (68-63-65-69), the overnight joint leader by two shots, claimed the runner-up spot at 15-under 265 following his fourth round of 69.

It was Angad’s sixth top-10 and second runner-up finish of the season and as a result he consolidated himself in fourth place on the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking.

Gurugram golfer Veer Ahlawat’s (68) third place finish at 14-under 266 meant he further built on his lead in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Das registered one of the most memorable come-from-behind victories of his career as he was a lowly tied 67th after his opening round of 70. He then made major strides in each round as he delivered three successive scores of 64.

Das had a phenomenal start in the last round when he reeled off seven birdies on the front-nine thanks to two tap-ins, three more putts within six feet and two 20-feet conversions.

All aspects of his game came together on the front-nine especially his wedge-play. He then all but sealed it with an eight-feet birdie conversion on the 13th. A commanding lead of five shots meant his bogeys on the 16th and 18th could not play spoilers.

Angad couldn't keep pace with Das on day four as his eagle and four birdies were negated by three bogeys and a double-bogey.