Shanker, Prisha win Fenesta Open titles

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Manipur's Shanker Heisnam and Maharashtra's Prisha Shinde caused big upsets to clinch titles in their respective categories in the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Saturday.

The No. 16 seed Shanker displayed excellent baseline play and defeated seventh seed Thirumurugan V of Tamil Nadu 6-1 6-2 in straight sets to win the boys singles U-16 title.

Prisha won the girls singles U-14 title, beating sixth seed Anandita Upadhyay 6-1 6-2.

Telangana's Rishitha Basireddy won the girls singles U-16 title after getting better of Aishi Bisht of Delhi 6-4 6-3 in an exciting encounter that saw some ferocious forehands by both the players.

Top seed Hruthik Katakam of Telangana also shone brightly on the court as he defeated Karnataka's Prakaash Sarran 6-4 6-3 to win the boys singles U-14 title. PTI TAP BS BS