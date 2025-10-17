Shantha Rangaswamy elected ICA president, Sudha Shah part of BCCI Apex Council

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Former India women's team captain Shantha Rangaswamy was elected as president of the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) while former Delhi opener Venkat Sundaram was named secretary.

Deepak Jain is the treasurer while member representatives are Jyoti Thatte and Santhosh Subramoniam.

The ICA Board nominated former women's team skippers Sudha Shah and Shubhangi Kulkarni as its representatives in the BCCI Apex Council and IPL Governing Council.

The male representative to the BCCI Apex Council is V Chamundeswara Nath, aka Chamundi from Hyderabad Cricket Association.

"This election marks a notable moment for the ICA, with two women now serving on the ICA Board, and for the first time, a female president and a female nominee to the IPL Governing Council - reflecting the Association's commitment to inclusive representation and progressive leadership," a release stated.