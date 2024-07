Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) India's first Arjuna Awardee in women's football Shanti Mullick was on Tuesday roped in by the Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club for its 'football school' project.

The 'football school' which will be headed by Mullick will impart training to underprivileged girls in the under-13 age group.

"In the first phase, 25 girls have been selected for the training programme. CSJC will bear all their costs and provide training," said a CSJC statement. PTI TAP