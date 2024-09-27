Shanto leads Bangladesh fight back after Deep removed openers

Kanpur, Sep 27 (PTI) Pacer Akash Deep struck twice in overcast conditions to dismiss both openers but Bangladesh fought back through skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and reach 74 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second Test that had a delayed start due to wet outfield, here on Friday.

Looking to exploit the pace-friendly conditions, skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl, keeping all three pacers in the playing XI.

Deep (2/14) was impressive with his consistent length balls that bounced and moved away, not giving the batters much of a choice but to adopt a safe approach.

Shanto (28 batting, 4s-6) though batted with positive intent, if not combative, to ensure Bangladesh don't lose way. He had Mominul Haque (17 off 48) for the company at the break.

As expected, the initial bounce and seam movement had openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam playing circumspectly. Islam (24) worked the ball around but an overcautious stumper-batter Hasan (0) kept playing dot-after-dot.

Jasprit Bumrah had the openers straight-jacketed as the away-moving balls kept landing in Rishab Pant's gloves.

Mohammed Siraj induced edges that flew to the slip cordon but none carried to the fielders' hands.

Islam hit two boundaries off Bumrah in a single over, the first was a flick off the pads, and the second was an uppish drive.

On the other side, Hasan had played 23 dot balls and was yet to open his account.

Deep, who came in as a second change, ended his misery by inducing an edge that flew to Yashasvi Jaiswal who went low on his right to grab the chance.

Deep soon sent back Islam on a ball that came in and caught him in front of the wicket. The opener reviewed the decision but to no avail.

Shanto, who has been in good rhythm, began with two shots to the fence in a sort of statement that he won't get intimidated by the classy Indian bowlers.

He also got a boundary off Siraj but those were not the cleanest of hits. His reverse sweep off off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin though stood out.

The moment lunch was taken, a light drizzle forced the covers back on field PTI AT AT APA APA