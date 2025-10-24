Sharad Pawar bats for recognition of women cricketers like Diana Edulji at MCA event

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Veteran politician and former BCCI and ICC president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) should acknowledge the contributions of women cricketers such as Diana Edulji, who have brought laurels at the national and international levels.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new lawn dedicated to MCA contributors at the Wankhede Stadium, Pawar said while Mumbai's legendary male players have been duly honoured, there has been a delay in giving similar recognition to women players.

"When I was working with the ICC and BCCI, I took a firm stand on women's cricket. Players like Diana Edulji have made significant contributions over the years, and it is time the association acknowledges their work in a fitting manner," Pawar said.

Pawar praised MCA president Ajinkya Naik and his colleagues for fulfilling a long-pending demand to create a dedicated space for club members at the stadium, calling it a gesture that recognises the contributions of those who have consistently supported Mumbai cricket.

"When we think about what truly constitutes the strength of Mumbai cricket, the ground, the club, and the contributing members cannot be ignored. Providing them with excellent facilities and honouring their efforts is essential," he said.

The NCP (SP) chief also remarked the large turnout at the event was a reflection of members' continued affection for the institution.

"With elections approaching, I am confident everyone who cares about the association will participate in the process with full awareness, keeping its interests in mind," Pawar added. PTI MR BNM