Sharandeep's unbeaten century guides Jharkhand to 279/1 against UP

Lucknow, Jan 22 (PTI) Young opener Sharandeep Singh struck only his second first-class hundred as Jharkhand reached a strong 279 for one against Uttar Pradesh on the first day of their Group A Ranji Trophy fixture here Thursday.

Sharandeep was batting on 128 off 269 balls when the stumps were drawn at the end of opening day's play at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Giving Sharandeep company was Aryaman Sen on 64 off 126 balls, as Jharkhand ended the day with the nose ahead after 86 overs had been bowled.

Sharandeep's opening partner, Shikhar Mohan batted well for a neat 78 off 123 balls after the visitors were asked to bat first by UP skipper Aryan Juyal.

Jharkhand, who are placed third in the points table to UP's fourth, began on a fine note with the duo of Sharandeep and Shikar looking in good nick.

The right-left combination of Sharandeep and Shikhar rotated the strike and also found the boundaries without much difficulty to put pressure on the UP bowlers.

Sharandeep and Shikhar added 147 runs for the first wicket before the former stitched together another partnership of 132 runs for the second wicket to consolidate Jharkhand's fine start.

Vid­arbha lead the group with 25 points, whereas Andhra with 22 points are at the second spot. Jharkhand have 18 points, and UP are at the fourth pos­i­tion with 17 points.

Only an out­right win can keep UP's hopes alive for a knock­out berth.

The hosts are missing the services of Rinku Singh, who is on national duty in the ongo­ing T20I series against New Zea­l­and. The south­paw has scored 341 runs this sea­son and his two cen­tur­ies in the back-to-back matches helped Uttar Pra­desh gain a vital first innings lead in those matches.

Besides Rinku, the other not­able name miss­ing from the match is Dhruv Jurel.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 1st innings 279/1 in 86 overs (Sharandeep Singh batting 128, Shikhar Mohan 78, Aryaman Sen batting 64) vs Uttar Pradesh.

At Vadodara: Nagaland 1st innings 206 all out in 57 overs (Chetan Bist 37, Ronit More not out 37, Dega Nischal 33; Atit Sheth 3/31) vs Baroda 139/1 in 31 overs.

At Bhubaneswar: Tamil Nadi 1st innings: 291/7 in 83 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 78C Andre Siddarth 56, Nidhish Rajagopal batting 54, Athish SR 50) vs Odisha.

At Anantapur: Vidarbha 1st innings 267/7 in 81 overs (Yash Rathod 104; K S Narasimha Raju 4/51).