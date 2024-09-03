Sharath Kamal shines in Chennai Lions' 12-3 win over Puneri Paltan

Chennai, Sep 3 (PTI) Ace table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal gave a dominating performance as Chennai Lions defeated Puneri Paltan 12-3 to record the biggest win in Ultimate Table Tennis history and brighten their chances of a semifinal berth here on Tuesday.

Following the win, the home team rose to fourth spot on the league table with 37 points, the same as third-placed Athlead Goa Challengers, who are ahead as they have won three ties -- one more than the Chennai Lions.

Puneri Paltan are at sixth spot with 31 points.

Tuesday's result means that if Jaipur Patriots win this season's final league tie against Ahmedabad SG Pipers on Wednesday, then Chennai Lions will qualify for the semifinals. But if the Ahmedabad-based franchise win by eight points or more, Chennai may get knocked out.

Chennai Lions piled up a 9-0 lead by winning the first three matches. Stalwart Sharath Kamal got Chennai Lions off to a roaring start with a 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-2) drubbing of talented 17-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee in the first men's singles.

Poymantee Baisya did well to blank the dangerous Ayhika Mukherjee 3-0 (11-10, 11-9, 11-10) in the first women's singles, clinching two 'golden points' along the way. That handed Chennai Lions a 6-0 lead and the home team continued their rampaging ways by claiming the mixed doubles match with another 3-0 margin as the pair of Sakura Mori and Sharath thrashed Natalia Bajor and Anirban Ghosh 3-0 (11-3, 11-8, 11-8).

Jules Rolland maintained the unbeaten run for the Chennai Lions, beating Joao Monteiro 2-1 (11-7, 2-11, 11-3) in the second men's singles.

With Chennai needing to win another two games to seal their spot in the knockout stage, Natalia broke the hearts of the home crowd as she broke Sakura's unbeaten run this season with a 2-1 (11-10, 8-11, 11-3) verdict in the second women's singles.

However, that proved to be too little, too late for Paltan Table Tennis.

Scores: Chennai Lions bt Puneri Paltan Table Tennis 12-3: Achanta Sharath Kamal bt Ankur Bhattacharjee 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-2); Poymantee Baisya bt Ayhika Mukherjee 3-0 (11-10, 11-9, 11-10); Sakura Mori/Sharath Kamal bt Natalia Bajor/Anirban Ghosh 3-0 (11-3, 11-8, 11-8); Jules Rolland bt Joao Monteiro 2-1 (11-7, 2-11, 11-3); Sakura Mori lost to Natalia Bajor 1-2 (10-11, 11-8, 3-11). PTI AM AM PDS PDS