Shardul Thakur says white-ball matches in between red-ball fixtures keep players mentally fresh

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) India all-rounder and Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur on Wednesday said that playing a few white-ball matches between red-ball fixtures during the domestic season helps players stay mentally fresh.

Thakur also gave a thumbs up to the current scheduling of the Ranji Trophy, which is being held in two phases for the second consecutive season. He had earlier criticised the packed itinerary of the premier domestic competition, which offered only three-day gaps between matches.

“There would always be mixed views on it, but personally I am okay with it.... to play ten games in a row is tough on the body,” Thakur told the media after Mumbai crushed Pondicherry by an innings and 122 runs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

“We have also seen how the schedule is in the UK when the ECB plays. They have seven or eight first-class games in a row and then again they keep playing after break. They put some white-ball games in between, so that keeps everyone mentally fresh.” “Otherwise, you are just playing one format for three months and then suddenly, white-ball cricket and then red-ball cricket is lost. So, it's good that we are playing five games and we have a bit of a break. Then we play white-ball tournament, and then again move to red-ball cricket. So that way everyone stays in touch. They stay on top of both the games mentally…" Thakur noted the break is welcoming especially for those players who are featuring in First-Class cricket regularly.

“Players who are playing First-Class cricket throughout the year, they would have had 14 First-Class games potentially with India A games, the Irani Trophy, the Duleep Trophy or even more. So a bit of break in between, switching in the formats is always good,” he said.

Thakur reiterated that age cannot be a criteria for selection after Siddhesh Lad (33) and Akhil Herwadkar (31) scripted the win for Mumbai here.

“There is no rule anywhere that only youngsters can play cricket and once you are over 30, you can't play. There is nothing like that. If you are fit, if you are running, then you should definitely feature in the Playing XI,” said Thakur, after leading Mumbai to a second consecutive victory by an innings in the Ranji Trophy.

“This sport is as much about fitness as it is about skills. At the end of the day, what matters is wickets and runs.” Thakur cited Shreyas Iyer’s example, saying those youngsters who perform should be given adequate backing.

“It feels good to hear that we (Mumbai) have backed youngsters. But when do you back youngsters? When youngsters come here and make 100, 50, 150 and big runs,” Thakur said.

“If you remember, when Shreyas Iyer came to the Mumbai team in 2013 or 2014, he failed in the first two matches. But then, he made 70, and a 150. So he never looked back. He kept making runs. And even today, whenever he comes, plays Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, he performs like a champion,” he added.

Thakur, however, lamented that Lad didn't get a chance to play at the highest level.

“The same thing is with Siddhesh Lad. It is unfortunate that he could not play cricket at the highest level. But the talent he has, he has shown it year after year, and has won knockout games in Mumbai… So, when there is a match winner player, his age is not taken into account,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thakur termed his move to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 as something that was pending.

“Everyone likes to play in the home venue and on the home ground. I think this has been pending for many years. But when the time comes, that's when it becomes possible. I think finally the time has come,” he said. PTI DDV ATK