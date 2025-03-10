Shubhankar Sharma, Veer Ahlawat finish T-37, T-42 in Joburg Open

Johannesburg: A week that promised a lot ended tamely for Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat as they finished T-37 and T-42, respectively, at the Joburg Open here.

Sharma, who carded 66-65 in the first two rounds, faltered over the last two rounds with 74-72 and. Ahlawat, who shot a stunning 63 to cut the second round, carded 72-70 over the weekend.

Scotland’s Calum Hill claimed one of the most dramatic victories in the history of the Joburg Open when he won a three-man playoff.

Hill surged through the field with a final round of 62 to lead in the clubhouse on 14 under par, and was then joined on that total by South Africans Jacques Kruyswijk (66) and Shaun Norris (70).

Playing the par-four 18th as the first playoff hole, all three golfers parred the hole. Then on the second playoff hole, Norris found the right fairway bunker off the tee and then hit his second into the water on his way to a double bogey.

Kruyswijk bogeyed the hole, and Hill parred to claim his second DP World Tour title.