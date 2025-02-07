Sharma, Ahlawat struggle in Qatar Masters golf

Doha, Feb 7 (PTI) The Indian duo of Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat was off to a nightmarish start at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters as the two golfers returned over-par cards dotted with several bogeys here.

The Indians struggled at the Doha Golf Club course as Sharma shot three-over 75 in the opening round and was way down at tied 104th, while Ahlawat, playing in his rookie season, carded eight-over 80 and was tied 137th.

They have a difficult task ahead of them to make the cut, which looks likely at even par.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Brandon Robinson Thompson shared the first round lead after carding six-under 66 rounds.

Sharma had four birdies, five bogeys and a double in his 75, while Ahlawat had just one birdie against five bogeys and two doubles.

Thompson finds himself at the top of the leaderboard after the first round for the second week in a row, following on from his 11-under round at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship.

In a share of the second spot were England's Sam Bairstow and Italian Andrea Pavan on five-under par.

Last week's Bahrain Championship winner Laurie Canter, 2003 Qatar Masters champion Darren Fichardt and 2009 winner Alvaro Quiros were among seven golfers on four under par.

Play was suspended early due to darkness, with four groups still to finish. PTI Cor PM PM PM