Sharma and Sandhu miss cut in Qatar, Reed takes lead

Doha, Feb 7 (PTI) Indian duo of Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu missed the halfway cut at the Qatar Masters golf tournament here.

Sharma shot 73-74 and was 3-over as the cut fell at 2-under. While Sandhu carded 72-76 and was 4-over.

Patrick Reed took a one-shot lead into the weekend after a closing with a birdie on day two. The 2018 Masters champion spent the latter stages of his round sharing top spot with Swede Joakim Lagergren, before holing a seven-foot putt on the last for his third birdie in the final five holes to climb to the summit at 12-under.

Reed made just two birdies on the front nine but took advantage of the par-five tenth for the second consecutive day and his gains at the 14th, 16th and 18th more than offset a bogey at the 15th to sign for a five under par 67.

Daniel Hillier, who shared the first-round lead with Reed, carded a 69 to sit alongside South African Richard Sterne in third on 10 under.

Angel Ayora, Matt Wallace and Ewen Ferguson shared fifth place on nine under par with Jacob Skov Olesen and Kota Kaneko at eight under.