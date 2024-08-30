Sharma, Chouhan T-30th at British Masters after first round

Wishaw (England), Aug 30 (PTI) Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Om Prakash Chouhan fired identical cards of 1-under 71 to be tied 30th after the opening round of the Betfred British Masters.

Both Sharma and Chouhan had three birdies against two bogeys.

Paul Waring of England posted a five under par on the back nine to grab a share of the lead alongside Frenchman Jeong weon Ko.

Warring mixed a birdie with a bogey on the front nine but came alive after the turn, starting with four birdies in a row, to post a round of 67 and share a one-stroke advantage from South African Thriston Lawrence and Spain’s Jorge Campillo.

The 39-year-old Waring matched the target set by Frenchman Ko, who similarly posted a level par front nine before attacking the back.

Lawrence and Campillo, who share third place on four under, sit one stroke clear of a group of 12 players in a share of fifth, including the English quartet of Laurie Canter, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Smith and Andrew Wilson.

Another Englishman, Todd Clements, celebrated his 28th birthday by recording the first hole-in-one of the week at the par three seventh.