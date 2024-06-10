Sharma ends T-59th; Linn Grant wins mixed event in Sweden

Helsingborg (Sweden), Jun 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma dropped five shots in the last four holes for a nightmarish card of five-over 77 to end tied 59th at the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Tournament here.

His earlier rounds were 69-69-71 and he totalled two-under 286 to slip from the top-20 position he occupied for the first two days.

Sharma was even par after 14 holes with two birdies and two bogeys before he collapsed at the finish. He had two triples in the week besides a double bogey.

Diksha Dagar had earlier missed the cut in mixed event with 78 women from Ladies European Tour and 78 men from the DP World Tour. All of them play for a common title and prize pool.

Home star Linn Grant clinched a one-shot victory on a dramatic final day. Linn, 24, started the day 11 shots behind fellow Swede Sebastian Soderberg, who had led from the start of the tournament.

Grant made history in 2022 becoming the first woman to win on the DP World Tour and has now become the first woman to win twice.

Grant fired a bogey-free seven-under 65 on the final day to post the clubhouse lead of 17-under-par at Vasatorps Golfklubb. Soderberg had a one-shot lead heading into the last but made a double bogey, handing the title to Grant.

She conceded that she did not think much about winning as she was 11 behind. It was the biggest comeback win on DP World Tour, which was co-sanctioning the event with LET. PTI Cor PM PM PM