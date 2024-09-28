Sharma fights back to make cut in Spain

Madrid, Sep 28 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma fought back in the second round, carding a 1-under 70 to make the cut in tied-57th place at the 2024 Acciona Open de Espana.

The Indian, who had a disappointing 3-over 74 on the first day, carded 1-under 70 with three birdies and an eagle against two bogeys on day 2, and at 2-over 144 for 36 holes, he made the grade.

Spain's Angel Hidalgo surged to a commanding four-shot lead after carding a 67 in the second round.

The Spaniard built on his opening 65 with another impressive performance, reaching 10-under par, and distancing himself from the chasing pack led by England's Joe Dean, who finished at six-under.

Jon Rahm, at five-under, was a further shot back along with compatriot Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Frenchman Julien Guerrier, England's Sam Bairstow and United States Ryder Cup star Patrick Reed.

Two more Spaniards, Adri Arnaus and David Puig, were at four-under alongside England's Tommy Fleetwood and American Jimmy Walker. PTI Cor AM AM AM