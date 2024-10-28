Sharma finishes 66th as Byeong An beats Kim to Genesis title

Incheon (Korea), Oct 28 (PTI) It was another disappointing week for Shubhankar Sharma, whose weekend rounds of 76-76 saw him finish tied-66th at the Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour.

Earlier, Sharma had rounds of 71 and 68.

Korea's Byeong Hun An beat fellow countryman Tom Kim in the play-off to secure his second DP World Tour title.

Birdies kept pouring throughout the day as six players held the lead in some capacity at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club on Sunday.

The group at the top of the leaderboard was closely packed until Kim jumped one shot clear heading down the last when An lipped out for a bogey on the penultimate hole.

Both landed their approach shots to eight feet for birdie putts, with An applying the pressure by draining his effort to move back alongside Kim at 17 under.

Kim needed to sink his to claim the one-shot victory, but he lipped out and the two home favourites were forced into a play-off.

Both played risky second shots when replaying the par-five last, but Kim was left in a precarious position which resulted in him shooting into the main stand with his third and carding a bogey.

An had two putts for the title on home soil and only needed one to seal his first victory on the DP World Tour since lifting the 2015 BMW PGA Championship, nine years and 156 days ago.

Ricardo Gouveia, who began the week in 154th place on the Race to Dubai Rankings, recorded his first top-20 finish of the campaign with a brilliant third at 16-under to earn his playing rights for next season.

Antoine Rozner was one shot further back, Italian Guido Migliozzi carded the lowest final round of the day with a flawless 65 to sit at 14 under, while Francesco Laporta, first round leader Ivan Cantero and South African Casey Jarvis were two more adrift. PTI Cor AM AM AM