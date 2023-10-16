Sharma finishes T-35 at Open de Espana

Madrid, Oct 16 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma finished Tied 35th after carding a disappointing 71 in the final round of acciona Open de España golf tournament here.

Sharma, who was T-2 after the second round following 66-66 on the first two days, had a rough weekend as he continued his chase to seal his berth in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Matthieu Pavon powered to a maiden DP World Tour title in wire-to-wire style. The Frenchman arrived at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid with three runner-up finishes on both the European Challenge and DP World Tours but had never won a European Tour group event despite consistent performances.

One of those runner-up finishes was here 12 months ago but he always looked like going one better after an opening 63 and followed up with rounds of 68-66-64 to get to 23-under and claim an ultimately convincing victory.

Sharma had one double and one eagle and 16 pars in the final round, where on more than a few occasions he missed birdie chances.

It was a week that could have been way better as he had two eagles, one each on the first and final days, but he also had two double bogeys, one each on the third and final days.

South African Zander Lombard carded a bogey-free 64 to finish as the nearest challenger, one clear of England's Nathan Kimsey and two ahead of German Marcel Siem and Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti.

Siem revealed that a 61 was the plan all along after he carded his lowest DP World Tour round by three shots. In 519 previous events he had never gone lower than 64 but he had a chip on the last for a 59 in his ten under par effort.

Zanotti was bogey-free with seven birdies in a 64 to sit a shot ahead of Frenchman Julien Guerrier and English pair Dan Bradbury and Richard Mansell, who carded rounds of 67, 66 and 65 respectively.

Defending champion Jon Rahm ended his week with a 64 to finish at 14-under alongside fellow Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, French duo Romain Langasque and Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Scot Ewen Ferguson, Dane Marcus Helligkilde, Kiwi Daniel Hillier and Finn Kalle Samooja. PTI Cor ATK ATK