Sharma finishes T-57 as Hidalgo triumphs over Rahm in Spain

Madrid, Sep 30 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma posted a modest final round of one-over 72 to finish in a disappointing Tied-57th place at the 2024 Acciona Open de España.

Sharma, who held the spotlight with three eagles, two of them in the third, also dropped three double bogeys during the four rounds. He dropped a double in the first, third and final rounds, carding 74-70-69-72 to be one-over for the week.

Spaniard Angel Hidalgo secured his maiden DP World Tour title by defeating three-time champion Jon Rahm in a playoff. The duo faced off in an all-Spanish final group alongside David Puig, with both players finishing tied at 14 under par after Rahm's birdie-birdie finish.

In the playoff, both golfers birdied the first extra hole, but after Rahm's chip slipped past on the second attempt, Hidalgo clinched victory with a two-foot putt. This marked the first all-Spanish final group at the national open since 2019, when Rahm triumphed over Rafa Cabrera Bello and Samuel Del Val.

"Two or three years ago, I was in the first tee, in the trees, supporting Jon - without playing, I just come here to Madrid to see the tournament. To be here and win the tournament is unreal. Oh, my gosh, it's amazing," Hidalgo said.