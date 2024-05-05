Sharma finishes Tied 56th in Volvo China Open

Shenzhen (China), May 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma, who started the week with a superb 66, carded a disappointing 73 to finish T-56 at the weather-hit Volvo China Open on Sunday.

With the third round being cancelled due to inclement weather, the event was reduced to 54 holes and Sharma finished 4-under 212 after being T-7 at the end of the first day.

Om Prakash, the other Indian in the field, missed the cut with opening rounds of 70 and 74.

Adrian Otaegui overturned a five-shot deficit to secure his fifth DP World Tour title and earn a spot in the US PGA Championship later this month.

The Spaniard entered the final round five-strokes behind Swede Sebastian Söderberg, who had sat on the lead since Friday after Saturday’s third round was cancelled due to thunder and lightning in the Shenzhen area.

Brighter conditions greeted the field for the final round at Hidden Grace Golf Club and Otaegui made a terrific start with four birdies and five pars on his front nine to move into a share of the lead at the turn.

Another gain at the par-five 13th, followed by back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 saw him hit the front for the first time at 18 under par.

The 31-year-old held his nerve to par the par-four 18th hole and sign for a seven under-par 65 and secure a one-shot victory over three-time DP World Tour winner Guido Migliozzi, who finished second.

Otaegui becomes the first Spanish player to win the Volvo China Open and climbs 46 places to 13th on the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex.

He also catapults to third place on the Asian Swing Rankings to earn a coveted spot in the US PGA Championship alongside Söderberg, who won the Rankings, and Japan’s Keita Nakajima who finished second. PTI COR APA APA