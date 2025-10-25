Sharma finishes with another missed cut in Korea

Cheonan (Korea), Oct 25 (PTI) A three-under 68 was not enough to erase the damage of a horror opening round as Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma ended a disappointing season with yet another missed cut at the Genesis Championship here.

Sharma had a six-over 77 in the first round and that included a run of five bogeys and a double bogey from the second to the seventh at Woo Jeong Hills.

Sharma’s second round had two bogeys and five birdies but it was not enough to keep him in for the weekend.

Mikael Lindberg carded a four-under 67 to move into a share of the lead with Nacho Elvira ahead of the final round of the Genesis Championship.

The Genesis Championship is the final regular event on the Race to Dubai before the DP World Tour Play-Offs, with the Top 115 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings keeping their cards for 2026 and the Top 70 available earning a place at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. PTI Cor ATK