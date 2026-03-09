Sharma has difficult final round in Joburg, finishes tied 57th

Johannesburg, Mar 9 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma carded a round of 2-over 72 on the final day of the Joburg Open and finished tied 57th in the tournament here.

The final round saw Sharma open with a birdie followed by a bogey before playing five pars. On the eighth he was able to claim his second birdie of the day to be at 1-under par on the turn.

A bogey on the 13th and two consecutive bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes saw Sharma drop three shots in four holes to close the day with a score of 2-over par and the week with a total of 1-under par (66-72-69-72).

Joburg Open has been a happy hunting ground for Sharma as he has made the cut here four out of his five appearances at the event and recorded his first title on the DP World Tour at this venue back in 2017.

Dan Bradbury charged through the field on the final day to take the title with a card of 5-under 65 and a total score of 17-under par (64-70-64-65).

Bradbury recorded his third DP World Tour title this week as he held his nerves to come back from a three stroke deficit to Hennie Du Plessis at the turn of the final round.

Bradbury put together an incredible display on the back nine as he made four birdies and did not drop a shot as all his closest rivals dropped shots to fall out of contention.

With only four holes left to play Du Plessis dropped three strokes in two holes with a bogey on the 15th and a double bogey on the 16th become even with the eventual winner. Casey Jarvis and Brandon Robinson Thompson dropped shots late in their final round as well to fall on stroke short as Bradbury birdied the 17th and made par on the 18th to seal the title.

Dan Bradbury made seven birdies and two bogeys in his final round, with both bogeys being made on the front nine.