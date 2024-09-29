Sharma lands two eagles, moves up to T-44 in Spain

Madrid, Sep 29 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma compiled an interesting round of two-under 69 that included two eagles as he moved up from T-57 to T-44 with one more round to go in the acciona Open de España presented by Madrid.

Sharma had two eagles, two birdies and four bogeys in the third round and this week he had landed three eagles – he had one in the first round – but has also dropped two doubles and two bogeys each on the first two days and four on the third.

At even par for 54 holes, he is T-44.

Angel Hidalgo will take a two-shot lead into the final round after producing a 68 on day three at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

The home favourite has led the way since carding an opening 65 in the Spanish capital and produced a confident display of front-running to get to 13 under after 54 holes.

Hidalgo is still looking for a maiden win on the DP World Tour and will be paired in an all-Spanish final group tomorrow alongside two-time Major Champion Jon Rahm and compatriot David Puig.

Rahm, a three-time winner of his national open in 2018, 2019 and 2022, played much of the round without his damaged driver but birdied two of the last three holes to reach 11 under, with Puig a further shot back as both carded 65s.

England's Joe Dean and American Patrick Reed share fourth place at eight under, with Sweden's Jens Fahrbring and another Spaniard in Adri Arnaus a shot further back. PTI Cor ATK