Sharma makes cut in Germany; Veer, Om Prakash miss

Hamburg (Germany), June 1 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma rose above an average season to move into the weekend rounds with cards of 73-72 at the European Open here on Saturday.

At 1-under after 36 holes, Sharma is tied 38.

Sharma who shot three birdies and three bogeys in the first round had four birdies against three bogeys in the second at the Par-73 Porsche Nord Course at Green Eagle.

Meanwhile, Veer Ahlawat (79-70) and Om Prakash Chouhan (75-76) missed the cut.

It has been a modest season for Sharma, who has had just one top-10 finish with tied 7th at Singapore Classic and one top-20 finish with a tied 16th at Hero Indian.

Yet the Indian has made eight cuts in 11 starts in the 2023-24 season.

Laurie Canter will take a three-shot lead into the weekend after he posted a seven under par round of 66. There was a delay of three hours to round two tee times due to a flooded course but once play got under way, Canter climbed to the top of the leaderboard and has now set his sights on securing a maiden DP World Tour title.

Overnight leader Jannik De Bruyn and Dane Niklas Norgaard, who posted a five-under par round of 68, share second place on nine under par.

Englishman Garrick Porteous sits in fourth position on seven under par with four holes left in his second round as play was suspended due to insufficient light.

Defending champion Tom McKibbin, nine-time DP World Tour winner Pablo Larrazabal, Japan’s Yuto Katsuragawa, Italian Guido Migliozzi and Jayden Schaper of South Africa are a shot further back in the shared fifth place. PTI Corr UNG