Sharma misses cut in France, Svensson leads

Paris, Oct 13 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the Open de France with rounds of 72-75 at the Le Golf National, where he competed in the Olympic Games two months ago.

Sharma, after four birdies and five bogeys in his first round, had two birdies, three bogeys and a triple bogey in his second round and missed the cut by a big margin as it fell at 1-under.

Jesper Svensson took one stroke lead into the final round as he bids for a second DP World Tour title in his rookie season.

The Swede, who won the Porsche Singapore Classic in March, carded a four under 67 to sign for a 13 under par total as he moved one clear of Sam Bairstow and Thorbjørn Olesen at Le Golf National.

Both Svensson and Bairstow are in their rookie campaigns after graduating from the European Challenge Tour, finishing fifth and 18th respectively on last year’s Road to Mallorca Rankings.

The English pair of Dan Bradbury and Joe Dean share fourth on 11 under par, with Dean signing for a five under 66 to move seven places up the leaderboard.