Sharma off to a fine start in South Africa

Johannesburg, Mar 6 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma shot 4-under par in the first round after play was suspended early at Joburg Open.

Sharma was 4-under through 14 holes and T12 when play was suspended due to darkness.

He was two shots behind the five first round co-leaders, Jayden Schaper, Nathan Kimsey, Max Steinlechner, Angel Ayora and Dan Bradbury, who carded 6-under 64 each.

Sharma began the day with a bogey before making four birdies in the next seven holes to be three under par after the front nine.

Sharma started the back nine with a fifth birdie to place him at 4-under par. The birdies were made on the third, fifth, sixth, eighth and 10th holes. He parred his last eight holes.

After a difficult season in 2025 where Sharma lost his card, he found redemption by making it back to the DP World Tour through the Qualifying school.

Joburg Open has been a happy hunting ground for the 29-year old as he recorded his first win on the DP World Tour at this event back in 2017.

Local player Luke Brown reached 7-under par through 12 holes but then fell tto 4-under with three birdies in last six holes.