Sharma tied fourth after two rounds in Bahrain, Yuvraj Sandhu misses cut

Bahrain, Jan 31 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a two-under 70 to make the weekend at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship here on Saturday.

Sharma, who missed the cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic last week, took his total to eight-under through 36 holes to be in a big pack of 11 players at Tied-fourth after two rounds.

After seven birdies against one bogey in the first round, Sharma had five birdies, twice having back-to-back gains, against three bogeys.

Sharma’s compatriot, Yuvraj Sandhu (70,72) made a desperate run with three birdies in last four holes to try and make the cut, but he still failed to make the weekend by one shot.

He was 2-under afterday 2 and the cut fell at 3-under.

Meanwhile, Calum Hill moved into a four-shot lead after equalling the course record with a sublime 61 in the second round.

Last week’s winner at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Patrick Reed, who has left LIV and plans to play the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, shot 5-under 67 to add to his first round 71, and is now 6-under to rise to Tied-22nd. PTI Cor ATK