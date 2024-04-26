Sharma to miss cut in Japan, four-way lead at the top

Gotemba (Japan), Apr 26 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shot a fine 2-under 70 on the second day but will still miss the cut at the ISPS Handa Championship here.

Sharma had a disappointing 5-over 75 in the first round and that cost him a place in the weekend rounds.

Sharma was 3-over for two rounds and way down in T-138th place, as the cut is likely to fall at 3-under at the Taiheiyo Golf Club.

There is a four-way lead at the top of the leaderboard. Local talent Taihei Sato (68-62), German Yannik Paul (65-65), Swede Sebastian Soderberg (66-64) and Englishman Sam Bairstow (66-64) were tied at 10-under each.

Sharma had three bogeys and a double bogey in the first round and no birdies. He fared better with an eagle and four birdies against four bogeys on an action packed second day, but it was not enough.

Three others were at 8-under, and they included Mathew Southgate, Frenchman Tom Valiant and Japan's Taiki Yoshida, who still had four holes to play.