Sharma trails in T-61st place, as Indian-American Theegala is T-4th in Scotland

North Berwick (Scotland), Jul 14 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma shot a modest even-par 70 in the third round to move to tied-61st at the Genesis Scottish Open golf tournament here.

Shubhankar shot six birdies and as many bogeys to be 3-under with one round to go.

A week ahead of the Open at Royal Troon, the Indian has been getting his birdies, but too many dropped shots have pegged him back.

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg took a two-shot lead as he sits at 17-under while local man Robert MacIntyre is breathing down his neck at 15-under. PGA Tour winner Adam Scott (64) was third at 14-under.

Indian-American Sahith Theegala (65-66-66) at 13-under was tied fourth alongside USA's Collin Morikawa (66), South Korea's Sungjae Im (67) and Frenchman Antoine Rozner (68).

Aberg started the day with a one-shot advantage at The Renaissance Club but trailed MacIntyre by two on the back nine as the Scot carded a 63 to delight the local fans and catapult himself up the leaderboard.

The Swede then birdied the 16th and 17th to sign for a 65 and get to 17-under as he searches for a first Rolex series win.

Scott carded a 64 alongside MacIntyre to sit at 14-under, a shot clear of the American duo of Morikawa and Theegala, Im and Rozner.

The home fans will be rooting for MacIntyre after he was denied victory last year but Ryder Cup team-mate Aberg has looked unlikely to stumble in rounds of 64-64-65 so far. PTI COR APA APA