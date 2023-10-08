Sharmada, Prajwal to lead Karnataka tennis teams in National Games

Bengaluru: Veteran Sharmada Balu and in-form SD Prajwal Dev will lead Karnataka’s campaign in the tennis competition of the 37th National Games to be held in Goa from October 30 to November 6.

The 30-year-old Sharmada had reached the quarterfinals of the recent Fenesta National Tennis Championship in New Delhi, while Prajwal finished runner-up in an ITF event in Thailand in June.

Karnataka had won a gold, three silver and four bronze medals in the last edition of the National Games held in Gujarat in 2022.

“Our players have trained rigorously and demonstrated exceptional skills at various National and international events.

“We have full faith in their abilities and are certain that they will make the state proud at the upcoming National Games,” said Maheshwar Rao, Secretary of KSLTA while announcing the team.

The state teams will undergo a training camp here before travelling to Goa.

The teams: Men: SD Prajwal Dev, A Deepak, Rishi Reddy, Rashein Samuel, Kevin Suresh Titus. Reserve: Suraj R Prabodh.

Women: Sharmada Balu, Suhitha Maruri, Soha Sadiq, Prathiba Prasad Narayan, Sai Janvi T. Reserve: Siri Manjunath Patil.